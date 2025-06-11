Saddle up for Rock n Rodeo event in aid of Causeway Riding for the Disabled

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Get ready for a night of boot-stomping music, country flair, and cowboy fun — all in support of a great cause!

Coleraine Rugby Club is the venue for Rock n Rodeo in aid of Riding for the Disabled Causeway Coast and Glens on Friday, August 1 at 7pm.

Join the RDA for a fantastic evening of DJ and Line Dancing, food and drinks and fantastic raffle prizes including a top prize of a £500 holiday voucher from Oasis Travel.

Western dress is encouraged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Get ready for a night of boot-stomping music, country flair, and cowboy fun — all in support of a great cause! CREDIT RDAGet ready for a night of boot-stomping music, country flair, and cowboy fun — all in support of a great cause! CREDIT RDA
Get ready for a night of boot-stomping music, country flair, and cowboy fun — all in support of a great cause! CREDIT RDA

Organisers said: “All proceeds will go directly towards caring for our amazing horses, providing life-changing equine experiences for our local children, young people and adults facing challenges.

"Whether you’re a line-dancer or just love a good time, we’d love to see you there. Let’s raise the roof and raise some funds!”

Tickets priced at £20 each are available by sending a PM to the RDA Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page or by contacting 07375998630.

Related topics:OrganisersColeraine Rugby ClubTicketsWestern

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice