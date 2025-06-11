Saddle up for Rock n Rodeo event in aid of Causeway Riding for the Disabled
Coleraine Rugby Club is the venue for Rock n Rodeo in aid of Riding for the Disabled Causeway Coast and Glens on Friday, August 1 at 7pm.
Join the RDA for a fantastic evening of DJ and Line Dancing, food and drinks and fantastic raffle prizes including a top prize of a £500 holiday voucher from Oasis Travel.
Western dress is encouraged.
Organisers said: “All proceeds will go directly towards caring for our amazing horses, providing life-changing equine experiences for our local children, young people and adults facing challenges.
"Whether you’re a line-dancer or just love a good time, we’d love to see you there. Let’s raise the roof and raise some funds!”
