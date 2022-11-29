Local woman Mrs Elsie Lavinia Fairley, passed away peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital on November 23, 2022.

Elsie Fairley who recently passed away

Elsie was the daughter of Hugh and Elsie Watson, and she had two siblings, Amy her older sister and Jim her younger brother.

She was born and grew up in Dromore, attending Dromore Central Primary School and then Banbridge Academy.

Advertisement

She played hockey and was involved in many aspects of school life. Elsie was also prefect and Deputy Head Girl during her time at Banbridge Academy.

Following her time at the Academy, Elsie continued her education at Garnerville Teaching College in Belfast where she qualified as a Home Economics Teacher.

Advertisement

Elsie’s first teaching appointment was at Bessbrook Technical College, subsequently moving to Banbridge High School where she remained until she stepped back from full-time teaching. Elsie never lost her passion for education and went on to teach part-time in Dromore High School and Donard School, Banbridge.

Tom and Elsie were married in Dromore Cathedral on August 12, 1974. Initially, they lived in Bannview Heights, before moving to Knollwood in the early 80s.

Advertisement

Elsie was a gifted hockey player, playing initially for Banbridge Academy, and then playing senior league hockey for Dromore ladies, after that she played for Newtownards Ladies. Later she became a selector with Banbridge Hockey Club and played socially. Elsie also helped run the Brownies at Holy Trinity Parish Church along with her friend and neighbour Alberta Dutton (Brown Owl) which she really enjoyed.

Elsie enjoyed art and was a gifted painter, hosting a number of exhibitions of her work.

Elsie spent many years driving her two children about Ireland, taking James to row on many of the lakes and rivers throughout Ireland when James was on the RBAI rowing team, and taking Sarah to play squash at Junior and senior competitions for ulster and Ireland. As a gifted sports person Elsie was extremely proud of their achievements.

Elsie and Tom loved to travel, and partly as a result, she developed an interest in photography. She became a member of Banbridge Camera Club & exhibited her photography on a number of occasions.

Advertisement

Elsie remained actively interested in her past pupils, a few of which went on to become her very dear friends.

Elsie was loving, compassionate, kind, generous, selfless, sharp witted and funny.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband Tom, Son James, Daughter Sarah, Son-in-law Angus and Grandson Shep. To these and all other relative’s sincere sympathy has been extended.

The funeral which was very largely attended took place from Holy Trinity Parish Church, Banbridge at which her minister the Ven Roderic West paid a fitting tribute to Elsie’s life. Two of Elsies favourite hymns “Be Thou My Vision” and “All Things Bright And Beautiful” were sung and Mr Tom Haire presided at the organ. The committal took place in Banbridge New Cemetery.

Family flowers were placed on the grave.

Advertisement

Donation in lieu are being sent to William Bell & Co 23 Kenlis Street Banbridge BT32 3LR for The Acute Medical Unit (Cheques made payable to William Bell & Co)