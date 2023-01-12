Tributes have been paid to Terra Travel director Ann Murphy who died yesterday in hospital.

Church spire

Mrs Murphy was a director of Terra Travel with offices in Lurgan, Rushmere Shopping Centre and Portadown along with her husband Terence.

Ann Murphy (nee Lynch) died peacefully on Wednesday at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Terra Travel said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that Terra Travel informs you of the passing of their director, Ann Murphy.

"Ann, beloved wife of Terry and much-loved mother of Damian, Terence, Marie and Brian.

Advertisement

"As a mark of respect, all Terra Travel offices will be closed on Saturday 14th January until noon, to allow staff to pay their respects.

"The staff at Terra Travel would like to pass on our sincere sympathies to the immediate and extended Murphy family.

Advertisement

"We appreciate your understanding at this sad time.”

Mrs Murphy has been described as a ‘lovely woman’ and a highly regarded member of Lurgan community.