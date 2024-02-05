Safety campaign: Mid Ulster police to clampdown on drivers not wearing seatbelts and using phones
The initiative is aimed at making motorists more responsible and the roads safer, will continue until the end of February.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we all have our part to play in keeping our roads safe.
“You must wear a seatbelt. It could save your life and the lives of others around you. Not wearing a seatbelt increases your chances of suffering serious injury and reduces your chances of surviving a crash.
“Not wearing a seatbelt causes death and serious injuries. Not wearing a seatbelt is a crime.
“When driving, your focus should be on the road and what other road users are doing, free from any distraction, so with this in mind, put the mobile phone down.
"Using a mobile phone causes crashes. Using a mobile phone whilst driving, is a crime.”