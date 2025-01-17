Saintfield woman shares her passion for ‘learning in harmony with donkeys’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saintfield woman Anne Brown is sharing life on the farm with groups of children and adults with special needs, and using her beloved donkeys to help them to learn new skills.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having grown up on a farm, Anne has always had a love of animals, and has a particular place in her heart for the gentle, loving donkeys.

Working as a primary school teacher, Anne began to share her passion for donkeys with the pupils during ‘Donkey Club’ once a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing the close connection the children made with the animals and how much they benefitted from the interaction, she began to look into equine facilitated learning, which was popular in America at the time.

"I could see the special engagements happening with the children and I became interested in finding out more about that,” Anne explained.

"I did some research and came across equine facilitated learning. It’s a form of support for all ages and abilities using horses and donkeys.”

After training in England, Anne started developing the ‘Learning in Harmony with Donkeys’ service at her home at Primrose Cottage Farm in Saintfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She took time off from work, and eventually a career break, to put her heart and soul into it.

Anne Brown is sharing her passion through Learning in Harmony with Donkeys. Pic credit: Pulse PR

"I did my training in 2019 and started doing equine facilitated learning at home after school and during the holidays,” Anne continued

"At the start I focused mainly on schools as that was my area of expertise. I then branched out and approached other services and groups, which enabled me to take a career break.”

Anne has been working on Learning in Harmony with Donkeys full time for two years now and it is proving to be a great success, with groups from special needs schools and adults with disabilities coming each week to work with the donkeys, as well as other aspects of the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a green, safe space,” Anne continued. “They are learning, being active, sharing, and contributing to farming life.”

Anne has six donkeys she uses as part of the Learning in Harmony with Donkeys programme. Pic credit: NIWD

Anne has been amazed at the change in both children and adults after they have worked with the donkeys, with a noticeable boost in their confidence and self esteem.

"It celebrates and recognises what they can do and building on that,” she explained. “For some young people they didn’t know they had an interest in animals.

"We have people from so many different backgrounds and it is them that has allowed us to put a variety of programmes in place to help each and every one of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donkeys at Primrose Cottage Farm and gentle and loving. Pic credit: NIWD

The groups, or individuals, help with cleaning out the stalls, brushing the donkeys, feeding them, and taking them for walks, forming close bounds with the gentle animals.

"I have six donkeys I use for equine facilitated learning, as well as a small flock of sheep and goats,” Anne explained.

"The donkeys are very calming, there is no judgement from them, and they take you at face value. They love the social contact.”

Anne is hoping to continue to develop the business, helping people across the country to benefit from interaction with these beautiful creatures.