Saluting the 'Most Heroic Failures' in Portrush Raft Races - have you entered this year's competition?
Portrush Raft Race 2024 is almost here and now is the time to get that raft built!
Many of the competitors spend months perfecting their rafts to make sure that they are ocean-worthy and will perform at maximum speed.
BUT...some of the raft entries don’t quite make the grade! We decided to give these ‘Most Heroic Failures’ a shout out for trying their best and for supporting the RNLI.
There’s still time to get those entries in to help raise money for Portrush RNLI. Enter via EventBrite