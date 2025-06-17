Businessman and Rotarian Sam Crowe has dedicated his MBE to the many ‘unsung heroes’ who contribute to the betterment of the Carrickfergus area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Crowe (77) was named in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025 for his services to the community in County Antrim.

A former mayor of Carrickfergus, Mr Crowe is a Mid and East Antrim Peace Project board member and a school governor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also a long-serving Rotarian, who initiated the annual Christmas Tree Appeal at Tesco Carrickfergus, which raises thousands of pounds for charity.

Sam Crowe speaking at a community support event in Carrickfergus. Photo: National World

A proud Whitehead native and family man, he is married to Rita and they have a son, daughter and six grandchildren.

Commenting on the royal recognition, he said: “Having worked for 32 years with the community it is a great honour to receive this award.

"I do also want to recognise all those colleagues who have worked with me. Without their dedication and support, these programmes would never have succeeded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A well-known building contractor, he has been a school governor since 1993 and currently sits on the board at Carrickfergus Academy, which was formed following the amalgamation of Carrickfergus College and Downshire School.

Pictured at Carrick Rotary Club's Tree of Hope at Tesco in 2010 were Sam Crowe, Richard Railton, manager, Ann Ritchie, community champion and Michael McCune, Carrick Rotary president. Photo: National World

He is also a director Carrickfergus YMCA, which has developed from a youth club to becoming a hub for the youth in the town, supporting schools and the wider community. And despite the challenges, he is keen to encourage more people into similar roles.

"I have seen a lot of changes in the education of children in the school. I would like to see more people become volunteers and helping local groups such as youth work, school governor, support work for the community and local council initiatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also relishes his peace project work, which involves providing support for community groups. He cites the redevelopment of Whitehead Community Centre as a positive outcome for the seaside town.

A dedicated Rotarian, he joined the Carrickfergus group in 1993 and takes quiet satisfaction from the success of the Christmas Tree Appeal.

“This has been running now for 14 years and has raised £137,000.00 for Action Cancer and Children’s Hospice, supported by the community in Carrickfergus.”

Sam also reflected on his time on local government, sitting as a Conservative and independent representative over an eight-year period, during which he was first citizen and chair of then Carrickfergus Borough Council’s Economic Development committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the achievements of my term was the redevelopment of the harbour area, to provide a marina, housing, shops, and amenities for the community.”

Away from work, he is a member of Whitehead Methodist Church and lists his interests as history, gardening and travelling, which now includes planning a visit to receive his MBE later this year. He added: “Thank you in the community for your support. Looking forward to a trip to London.”