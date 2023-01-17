Mourners at the funeral of Sam Dickson, one of the most distinctive figures in the Northern Ireland marching band scene, heard how his generosity in death could transform the lives of three families through organ donation.

Sam Dickson and his marching Akitas leading the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne in 2021. Picture: Stephen Davison.

The popular character, who was renowned across Northern Ireland and further afield for taking part in parades with his beautiful dogs, nicknamed ‘Ulster’s Marching Akitas’, passed away on Friday, January 13.

His son Lloyd, speaking at the Service of Thanksgiving in Drumachose Presbyterian Church in Limavady, thanked three people who “went above and beyond” to help when Mr Dickson recently suffered a heart attack.

"Their quick-acting gave my sisters and I and my family those few extra days with my father,” he said.

He also praised the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital for their “incredible” care during Mr Dickson’s last days.

Lloyd also shared that his father’s organs had been donated to help other people.

"Even in death he was thinking of others, chosing to donate his organs which will now completely change three families’ lives,” he said.

He described how Mr Dickson had three joys in life – “number one being the dogs” and shared how Angel, one of his much-loved Japanese Akitas, was being buried with him. His three other beautiful dogs – Ashe, Sirius and Ghost – attended the thanksgiving service for the life of their ‘dad’, behaving perfectly throughout as they sat with family members.

Lloyd spoke of how the dogs became such a big part of the family and everyone was so glad they brought much happiness to the lives of many others.

He went on to pay tribute to his father as “a real family man” who “worked tirelessly to ensure he gave us the life he wanted for us” and how they felt blessed to have had him in their lives.

Mourners heard how the band community was like Mr Dickson’s “second family”.

"I’d like to thank each and every band member that allowed my dad to march with them and accept him into their friendship groups, homes and communities for the last 10 years,” said Lloyd.

He also publicly thanked Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band from Larne who set up an online fundraising page in honour of his father and for which he said the family are very grateful. To date more than £8,000 has been raised through the JustGiving page. Members of the Larne outfit were present at the service and also played some tunes as a special tribute to their “absent friend” at the funeral reception in Limavady United Football Club.

Describing Mr Dickson as “one in a million” who gave so many people such lovely memories, Lloyd said he felt “so lucky and proud to call him my dad”.