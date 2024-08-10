Sam Maguire Cup at Tir Na nÓg GAC: 50 of the best pictures and video from a memorable night for Armagh fans in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Aug 2024, 10:35 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 12:34 GMT
There was a real party atmosphere at Tir Na nÓg GAC on Friday evening when the Sam Maguire Cup was given a warm welcome in Portadown following Armagh’s unforgettable All-Ireland victory.

The evening began with an opportunity for fans to have their photos taken with the ‘special guest’ in the clubhouse.

This was followed by a parade through the Ballyoran Park estate of all Tir Na nÓg players from underage teams to the senior team led by Tir Na nÓg and Armagh player, Oisin Conaty and his Armagh teammate, Peter McGrane.

The hundreds of local Armagh fans then listened to speeches on the pitch and enjoy the homecoming experience.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere from this memorable event.

Gaelic For Mothers and Others (G4MO) members posing happily with the Sam Maguire Cup. PT32-269.

1. Sam Maguire Cup homecoming

Gaelic For Mothers and Others (G4MO) members posing happily with the Sam Maguire Cup. PT32-269. Photo: Tony Hendron

Excited young Armagh fans pictured at the 'homecoming' event for Oisin Conaty and the Sam Maguire Cup. PT32-281.

2. Sam Maguire Cup homecoming

Excited young Armagh fans pictured at the 'homecoming' event for Oisin Conaty and the Sam Maguire Cup. PT32-281. Photo: Tony Hendron

Young fans pictured at Tir Na nÓg on Friday night. PT32-284.

3. Sam Maguire Cup homecoming

Young fans pictured at Tir Na nÓg on Friday night. PT32-284. Photo: Tony Hendron

Armagh fans waiting patiently for the appearance of the Sam Maguire Cup at Tir Na nÓg on Friday night. PT32-282.

4. Sam Maguire Cup homecoming

Armagh fans waiting patiently for the appearance of the Sam Maguire Cup at Tir Na nÓg on Friday night. PT32-282. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Armagh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice