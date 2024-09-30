Sam Maguire Cup visits St John the Baptist PS, Portadown

Each year group and the Irish language unit, Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, posed with the players and All-Ireland Senior Football Championship trophy for photos and the senior KS2 pupils took part in a question and answer session.
Photographer Tony Hendron called in to capture some of the celebrations on Thursday (September 26).
All smiles with Sam when the cup visited St John the Baptist Primary School on Thursday. PT39-286. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Armagh and Portadown Tir Na Óg GAC player, Oisín Conaty pictured with St John the Baptist Primary School principal, John McComb and the Sam Maguire Cup on Thursday. Oisín is a former pupil of the school. PT39-284. Photo: TONY HENDRON
St John the Baptist Primary School pupils welcome the Sam Maguire Cup and Armagh players to the school on Thursday. PT39-270. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Some of the staff of St John the Baptist Primary School posing proudly with the Sam Maguire Cup and Armagh team members during the visit on Thursday afternoon. PT39-283. Photo: TONY HENDRON
