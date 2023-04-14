Samaritans of Ballymena thank the people of Magherafelt for their support

This will enable the Samaritans to continue their listening service to those who contact us when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.
They would encourage anyone who feels the need to talk to someone to phone us on Freephone 116 123. All conversations are confidential.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Ballymena branch of Samaritans is located at Mount Street.
Since 1974 Samaritans has served the people of Ballymena, the surrounding districts and beyond.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Currently, the team consists of 60 volunteers. Drawn from across the community and from all walks of life they come together to support the people of our community whenever they need. Samaritans are open every day - 24/7 by phone and text. For further information, including opening times, visit https://www.samaritans.org/branches/ballymena/