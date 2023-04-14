Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
20 minutes ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
1 hour ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
4 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
4 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Samaritans of Ballymena thank the people of Magherafelt for their support

Samaritans of Ballymena would like to thank the people of Magherafelt for their generosity on Saturday April 8 2023 when £707.59 was donated during the charity’s annual street collection.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST

This will enable the Samaritans to continue their listening service to those who contact us when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.

They would encourage anyone who feels the need to talk to someone to phone us on Freephone 116 123. All conversations are confidential.

The Ballymena branch of Samaritans is located at Mount Street.

Most Popular
Many people have contacted the Samaritans when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.Many people have contacted the Samaritans when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.
Many people have contacted the Samaritans when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.

Since 1974 Samaritans has served the people of Ballymena, the surrounding districts and beyond.

Currently, the team consists of 60 volunteers. Drawn from across the community and from all walks of life they come together to support the people of our community whenever they need. Samaritans are open every day - 24/7 by phone and text. For further information, including opening times, visit https://www.samaritans.org/branches/ballymena/

Read more: http:// https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/cookstown-residents-group-urge-other-estates-to-consider-installing-defibrillator-4099097

Related topics:Ballymena