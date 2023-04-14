Samaritans of Ballymena thank the people of Magherafelt for their support

Samaritans of Ballymena would like to thank the people of Magherafelt for their generosity on Saturday April 8 2023 when £707.59 was donated during the charity’s annual street collection.

This will enable the Samaritans to continue their listening service to those who contact us when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.

They would encourage anyone who feels the need to talk to someone to phone us on Freephone 116 123. All conversations are confidential.

The Ballymena branch of Samaritans is located at Mount Street.

Many people have contacted the Samaritans when they have reached some point of crisis in their lives.

Since 1974 Samaritans has served the people of Ballymena, the surrounding districts and beyond.

