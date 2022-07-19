Sammy Wilson supporting ASB Awareness Week

Running from July 18 to 22, ASB Awareness Week, ‘Making Communities Safer’ aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it. Organised by Resolve, a UK ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events all across the UK involving Councils, Police Forces, Housing Associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs. Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that more than half of people (56%) believe that ‘more needs to be done’ to tackle ASB in their community. However, after they witnessed or experienced ASB, a similar proportion of the public (57%) said that they did not report it to anyone.

Sammy Wilson is urging constituents not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB. Incidents can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the local Council, or to the Police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger. He said: “I am pleased to offer my support to ASB Awareness Week 2022, and I am committed to ensuring that everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and community. I am aware from correspondence with constituents that ASB is a major area of public concern that needs to be addressed on both a local and national level.”

Rebecca Bryant OBE, Chief Executive of Resolve said: “We are delighted that Sammy Wilson MP is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”