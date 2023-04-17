Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
24 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Sandholes Community Group to celebrate Coronation of King Charles III

Sandholes Community Group in Cookstown have organised a celebration of the Coronation Of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

The celebration will be held in Sandholes Presbyterian Church carpark from 6pm. Musical entertainment, bouncy castle and BBQ. Everyone very welcome to come along and enjoy an evening's fun.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Many community events will be held around the United Kingdom to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sandholes Community Group have organised a bus to the Balmoral show on Thursday, May 11, leaving Sandholes Presbyterian church carpark. To book a space on the bus and further information, please contact Wilbert on 07734030806 or 02886765941.

Most Popular
The car park at Sandholes Presbyterian Church, Cookstown, where the Coronation event will be held on May 6.The car park at Sandholes Presbyterian Church, Cookstown, where the Coronation event will be held on May 6.
The car park at Sandholes Presbyterian Church, Cookstown, where the Coronation event will be held on May 6.
Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/magherafelt-royal-british-legio...
Related topics:Coronation