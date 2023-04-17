The celebration will be held in Sandholes Presbyterian Church carpark from 6pm. Musical entertainment, bouncy castle and BBQ. Everyone very welcome to come along and enjoy an evening's fun.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Many community events will be held around the United Kingdom to mark the occasion.