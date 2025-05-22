A special ‘ugly shoes’ walk will take place in Portstewart, organised by SANDS.

The walk will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 3pm.

SANDS, the Stillbirth And Neonatal Death Support charity, has organised the walk which will begin on the footpath at Amici Restaurant and continue to the West Strand in Portrush.

Organisers invite anyone affected by baby loss to carry windmills to plant on the beach as an act of remembrance of their babies at the end of the walk.

The SANDS Ugly Shoes walk will take place on Sunday, June 8. CREDIT SANDS

SANDS windmills will be available at the start or participants may bring their own windmill.

Organisers said: “Join us as we walk to remember our babies together. Please do bring a picnic along with you.”

For full details, check out the SANDS Facebook page.