Santa hitches lift back from Rathlin as RNLI are diverted to call

The 25-metre trawler with six crew on board was six miles northeast of Rathlin Island when it requested assistance.

Thankfully the lifeboat crew were nearby as they had delivered Santa to Rathlin Island during their weekly training exercise.

Unfortunately, it meant that Santa had to take the ferry back to Ballycastle as the lifeboat crew immediately made their way to the trawler and carried out the rescue mission.

Red Bay life boat brings Trawler Crystal Tide into Ballycastle Harbour. Pic Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The trawler had snagged its nets around its propellor, the lifeboat crew took the vessel under tow to Ballycastle in a four-hour operation.

Commenting on the callout, Red Bay RNLI Coxswain Joe Mc Collam said: “We were sorry to leave Santa to make his own way home from Rathlin but we knew we were leaving him in very good hands with the local ferry crew.

“The snagged trawler was in some difficulty and the crew were not able to move the vessel.

“That area can be quite treacherous, and they needed to be brought to a safe harbour.

Santa arrives at Ballycastle harbour by Rathlin Island Ferry Pic Douglas Cecil/McAuley Multimedia

“Thankfully the lifeboat crew were nearby and able to bring them to Ballycastle. We also heard that Santa had a safe and enjoyable journey back from Rathlin and is looking forward to Christmas.”

Rory Morgan with Santa in Rathlin Pic Duglas Cecil/McAuley Multimedia

Red Bay Lifeboat tows the fishing Trawler to safety