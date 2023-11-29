Register
Santa Special Saturdays return to Damhead Railway outside Coleraine

They are among the most popular festive days on the Christmas calendar on the north coast – Santa returns to Damhead Railway!
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
All aboard for Santa Special Saturdays at Damhead Miniature Railway. Credit Damhead RailwayAll aboard for Santa Special Saturdays at Damhead Miniature Railway. Credit Damhead Railway
All aboard for Santa Special Saturdays at Damhead Miniature Railway. Credit Damhead Railway

Father Christmas arrives at the railway for the first of two Santa Special Open Days on Saturday, December 2.

Take a ride on the train and then take the children to see Santa in his grotto and receive a small gift. Afterwards visit the Model Railways (staff availability permitting), see the displays in the waiting room and visit the shop which sells a selection of sweets and some small souvenirs.

There will be hot drinks, tea, coffee or non-alcoholic mulled wine available.

Damhead Miniature Railway outside Coleraine is bringing back its Santa Special Saturdays. Credit Damhead RailwayDamhead Miniature Railway outside Coleraine is bringing back its Santa Special Saturdays. Credit Damhead Railway
Damhead Miniature Railway outside Coleraine is bringing back its Santa Special Saturdays. Credit Damhead Railway

And if Saturday, December 2, doesn’t suit for a visit to the railway on the outskirts of Coleraine, don’t worry as Santa returns on the following Saturday (December 9).

The Santa Specials will run from 11am – 4pm on both Saturdays. Price £7 for train ride, visit to Santa and small gift (child). Additional train rides £1 (child), £2 (adult).

