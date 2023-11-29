Santa Special Saturdays return to Damhead Railway outside Coleraine
Father Christmas arrives at the railway for the first of two Santa Special Open Days on Saturday, December 2.
Take a ride on the train and then take the children to see Santa in his grotto and receive a small gift. Afterwards visit the Model Railways (staff availability permitting), see the displays in the waiting room and visit the shop which sells a selection of sweets and some small souvenirs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be hot drinks, tea, coffee or non-alcoholic mulled wine available.
And if Saturday, December 2, doesn’t suit for a visit to the railway on the outskirts of Coleraine, don’t worry as Santa returns on the following Saturday (December 9).
The Santa Specials will run from 11am – 4pm on both Saturdays. Price £7 for train ride, visit to Santa and small gift (child). Additional train rides £1 (child), £2 (adult).