They are among the most popular festive days on the Christmas calendar on the north coast – Santa returns to Damhead Railway!

All aboard for Santa Special Saturdays at Damhead Miniature Railway. Credit Damhead Railway

Father Christmas arrives at the railway for the first of two Santa Special Open Days on Saturday, December 2.

Take a ride on the train and then take the children to see Santa in his grotto and receive a small gift. Afterwards visit the Model Railways (staff availability permitting), see the displays in the waiting room and visit the shop which sells a selection of sweets and some small souvenirs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be hot drinks, tea, coffee or non-alcoholic mulled wine available.

Damhead Miniature Railway outside Coleraine is bringing back its Santa Special Saturdays. Credit Damhead Railway

And if Saturday, December 2, doesn’t suit for a visit to the railway on the outskirts of Coleraine, don’t worry as Santa returns on the following Saturday (December 9).