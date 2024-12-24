Santa’s visit officially confirmed for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and those on the 'naughty' list still have time to turn it around
Cllr Nelson asked the first citizen: “This has been a very busy meeting, but there is one very important question that I have been asked to ask you this evening, Lord Mayor.
“With Santa and his reindeers due to arrive, can you just confirm that his office has been in touch to seek permission to enter our borough, and that the boys and girls of our borough are all proceeding towards the ‘nice’ list?”
Lord Mayor, Cllr Sarah Duffy was quick to reassure the Craigavon representative: “Thank you Cllr Nelson for your very important question, and I’m glad you’ve raised this here tonight.
“I’m pleased to report that we’ve had an update from the North Pole just this morning. Santa and his team of elves are in full swing with preparations, ensuring everything is on track.
“They assure members that the reindeers are on top form after their training runs, and the sleigh has passed its annual safety inspection with flying colours.
“Santa did however mention that he’s keeping a close eye on the ‘naughty’ and the ‘nice’ lists, and I’ve been told that a few councillors have a bit of work to do to ensure that they make it off the naughty list in times. There’s still time to turn it all around. Rest assured our borough is ready to welcome Santa and spread the festive cheer.”
As much as Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon wanted to pass Santa’s ‘eligibility test’ with flying colours, he confessed to being torn on the ‘niceness’ front: “I was just going to ask, Cllr Nelson talked about people being on the ‘naughty’ list and the ‘nice’ list, I wonder, has she an insight into which members in the chamber were deemed on which list?
“I would respectfully hope that I’m not on the ‘nice’ list, because if that’s the case we’re not doing our job (laughter).”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
