Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the Lord Mayor was about to bring December’s monthly meeting of ABC Council to an end, Cllr Catherine Nelson asked for a last-minute update on Santa’s plans – and there was some reassuring news on that front!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Nelson asked the first citizen: “This has been a very busy meeting, but there is one very important question that I have been asked to ask you this evening, Lord Mayor.

“With Santa and his reindeers due to arrive, can you just confirm that his office has been in touch to seek permission to enter our borough, and that the boys and girls of our borough are all proceeding towards the ‘nice’ list?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Mayor, Cllr Sarah Duffy was quick to reassure the Craigavon representative: “Thank you Cllr Nelson for your very important question, and I’m glad you’ve raised this here tonight.

Lord Mayor Sarah Duffy. Credit: ABC Council

“I’m pleased to report that we’ve had an update from the North Pole just this morning. Santa and his team of elves are in full swing with preparations, ensuring everything is on track.

“They assure members that the reindeers are on top form after their training runs, and the sleigh has passed its annual safety inspection with flying colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Santa did however mention that he’s keeping a close eye on the ‘naughty’ and the ‘nice’ lists, and I’ve been told that a few councillors have a bit of work to do to ensure that they make it off the naughty list in times. There’s still time to turn it all around. Rest assured our borough is ready to welcome Santa and spread the festive cheer.”

Cllr Catherine Nelson. Credit: ABC Council

As much as Cllr Thomas O’Hanlon wanted to pass Santa’s ‘eligibility test’ with flying colours, he confessed to being torn on the ‘niceness’ front: “I was just going to ask, Cllr Nelson talked about people being on the ‘naughty’ list and the ‘nice’ list, I wonder, has she an insight into which members in the chamber were deemed on which list?

“I would respectfully hope that I’m not on the ‘nice’ list, because if that’s the case we’re not doing our job (laughter).”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter