Sarah Brown: PSNI issue appeal to locate missing person who may be carrying blue duffle bag
Police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of Sarah Brown who has been reported missing.
Sarah was last seen on Thursday, February 27 in the Antrim area at around 3pm.
Sarah is believed to be wearing jeans, a black hoodie, with her hair in a bun, wearing big ear rings and carrying a blue duffle bag.
Police are making active attempts to locate Sarah, but are requesting assistance from any members of the public who have any information regarding her whereabouts to please contact them on 101, quoting the police reference number 993 27/2/25.
