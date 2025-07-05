Funeral details have been announced for pregnant mum-of-two Sarah Montgomery following her tragic death in Donaghadee.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held for 27-year-old Ms Montgomery and her unborn baby Liam Arthur in Donaghadee Parish Church on Thursday, July 10 at 3pm.

It will follow a private family Service of Committal.

A man appeared in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with Ms Montgomery’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Montgomery. Picture: family image

Zak Hughes, from Ardglen Place in Belfast, was also charged with child destruction. He was remanded in custody.

Since Ms Montgomery’s death, hundreds of floral tributes have been left outside her home in Elmfield Walk.

On Wednesday evening, a large number of people attended a vigil in her memory in the Co Down town.

Ms Montgomery was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.