Sarah Montgomery, Donaghadee: funeral details for pregnant mum-of-two
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held for 27-year-old Ms Montgomery and her unborn baby Liam Arthur in Donaghadee Parish Church on Thursday, July 10 at 3pm.
It will follow a private family Service of Committal.
A man appeared in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with Ms Montgomery’s murder.
Zak Hughes, from Ardglen Place in Belfast, was also charged with child destruction. He was remanded in custody.
Since Ms Montgomery’s death, hundreds of floral tributes have been left outside her home in Elmfield Walk.
On Wednesday evening, a large number of people attended a vigil in her memory in the Co Down town.
Ms Montgomery was the 27th adult woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.
