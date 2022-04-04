Loading...

‘Save or Shave’ event raises over £1,000 for Community Rescue

Saturday’s ‘Save or Shave Fundraiser’ at the Coach Bar in Ballymena in aid of the Community Rescue Service was a huge success raising £1,100 for CRS and counting.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:42 pm

Presented by DJ Ray entertainments in association with the Coach Bar, it featured lots of entertainment including a Pool and Darts Competition, a Karaoke/Disco and a prize raffle which was supported by local businesses. Supporters of the event included - Party Zone, K&G McAtamneys, Blossom & Bloom, Bally Bingo, DA Derek Arnold Supplies, McAtamneys Thomas Street, Patsy’s Barber Shop, Natasha Cooke, DJ BB, DJ Neil Irwin, The Fish Merchant, Maureen’s Ballymena, Jim Kelso photographer, Wee Spud, Kirsten, and customers.

Thanks have been extended to them all and also to Coach Bar proprietor Pauline who sponsored the day with drinks for the winners of the competitions, also promotions and provided curry for all the customers.

Customers and patrons of the Coach Bar and players in the pool and darts event held as part of the successful Save or Shave fundraiser in aid of CRS. Included is Coach proprietor Pauline who sponsored the day with drinks for the winners of the competitions as well as promotions and a curry for all the customers
Community Rescue Service representatives Jim, Cherith and Helen received a cheque for £1100 - the proceeds of the Save of Shave Fundraiser at The Coach - from DJ Ray.
