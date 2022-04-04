‘Save or Shave’ event raises over £1,000 for Community Rescue

Presented by DJ Ray entertainments in association with the Coach Bar, it featured lots of entertainment including a Pool and Darts Competition, a Karaoke/Disco and a prize raffle which was supported by local businesses. Supporters of the event included - Party Zone, K&G McAtamneys, Blossom & Bloom, Bally Bingo, DA Derek Arnold Supplies, McAtamneys Thomas Street, Patsy’s Barber Shop, Natasha Cooke, DJ BB, DJ Neil Irwin, The Fish Merchant, Maureen’s Ballymena , Jim Kelso photographer, Wee Spud, Kirsten, and customers.

Thanks have been extended to them all and also to Coach Bar proprietor Pauline who sponsored the day with drinks for the winners of the competitions, also promotions and provided curry for all the customers.