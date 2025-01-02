Scarlet Crockard. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

Police have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to trace missing person, Scarlet Crockard (15).

Posting on the Police Lisburn and Castlereagh Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “She was last seen at 10.30am on January 1 in the Lisburn area.

"Scarlet was last seen wearing a black cap, black puffer style coat, dark grey trousers and grey and white Nike trainers.

"Scarlet may have travelled to the greater Belfast area.

"If you have seen her, or have information as to her current whereabouts, please contact us on 999 if an emergency, or 101, quoting serial #1751 01/01/25.”