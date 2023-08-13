Scarlett Rossborough (8) is laid to rest in Larne as Air Ambulance NI fundraiser set up in her memory

Mourners lined the streets near the home of eight-year-old Larne girl Scarlett Rossborough as her funeral was held on Sunday afternoon.

The death of the Linn Primary School pupil in a tragic single-vehicle traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre on Wednesday (August 9) has left both towns numb with grief.

Many people stood along the funeral route to offer their sympathy and support to Scarlett’s heartbroken parents and family circle on Sunday as she was laid to rest in Larne Cemetery following a service in her home at Bardic Drive.

Scarlett’s white coffin was carried from her home by her family behind a hearse bearing a floral tribute spelling out each letter of her name.

A large crowd of mourners gathered in Larne to support the family of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough (inset) as her funeral took place. Main image: Pacemaker

The much-loved young girl’s family had asked for family flowers only at her funeral, with donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI. It is understood the emergency helicopter crew was on the scene of the terrible incident in Carrickfergus within minutes of being called.

Staff of the Eurospar on the Linn Road in Larne have risen to the challenge of raising money for this worthy cause in Scarlett’s memory by climbing Slemish on Sunday, August 20.

"With the tragic news of the passing of wee Scarlett, we as a local team want to dedicate our walk to her precious life and family. She was a little firecracker and her smile lit up every room. We are completely devastated and would like to show our support,” the Eurospar team said.

"All donations are welcome and much appreciated.

Scarlett Rossborough. Picture: family issued image

"Thank you for all your kind donation so far. What is not widely known is that AANI is a charity. Each day costs it costs the charity £6,850. In a day they can save so many.”

An gofundme online fundraising page called ‘Sponsored climb in memory of Wee Scarlett’ has so far raised £5,666.