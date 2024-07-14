Scarva 2024: 65 of the best pictures from Royal Black Institution's annual July 13 demonstration and Sham Fight

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2024, 11:01 BST
Tens of thousands of people descended on Scarva on Saturday for the annual Royal Black Institution demonstration and Sham Fight.

The event was hosted by the Scarva-based preceptory, the Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000, who had the honour of leading the parade.

Nine visiting preceptories, including visitors from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the USA, joined the procession of around 4,800 participants.

Almost 70 bands, comprising flute, accordion, pipe, brass and silver, were involved in the mile-long parade.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said: “The Royal Black Institution was delighted to welcome the tens of thousands of visitors to Scarva for yet another hugely successful event, which saw the institution bear public witness to the Reformed Christian faith. We say a big thank you to all who travelled to Scarva, from near and far, to witness the pageantry and spectacle of the traditional event.

"The members of the Sir Alfred Buller RBP 1000 must be commended for their diligence and dedication in organising this large-scale cultural event at Scarva, as well as the tidy-up of the Demesne after the crowds had left.

"Their sterling efforts continue to ensure that the 13th of July at Scarva is one of the major cultural events in the parading calendar. The event attracts the highest calibre of musicians from the marching bands community and the day would not be the same without their invaluable contribution.”

Enjoying the day at Scarva on Saturday are, Alfie Downey (11) and sister, Lilly (10). TH 108.

1. Scarva 2024

Enjoying the day at Scarva on Saturday are, Alfie Downey (11) and sister, Lilly (10). TH 108. Photo: Tony Hendron

Rival monarchs William (John Adair) and James (John Adair) stop for a selfie before the annual Sham Fight at Scarva.

2. Scarva 2024

Rival monarchs William (John Adair) and James (John Adair) stop for a selfie before the annual Sham Fight at Scarva. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Drummer boys... One of the many bands at Scarva on Saturday. TH 102.

3. Scarva 2024

Drummer boys... One of the many bands at Scarva on Saturday. TH 102. Photo: Tony Hendron

Dressed for the occasion at Scarva on Saturday is Nathan Porter from Markethill. TH 101

4. Scarva 2024

Dressed for the occasion at Scarva on Saturday is Nathan Porter from Markethill. TH 101 Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:William AndersonSovereignUSANew ZealandCanada
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice