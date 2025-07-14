A total of 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands stepped out in the traditional procession through the Co Down village.

This year there were 21 visiting preceptories new to the occasion from counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry, and Tyrone, resulting in perhaps the largest turnout ever for the popular event.

Scarva-based RBP 1000 had the honour of leading the parade, accompanied by Waringsford Pipe Band.

Speaking ahead of the day, Rev William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, said: “Year after year, the members of RBP 1000 deliver a wonderful day of culture and pageantry, which attracts upwards of 100,000 visitors to Scarva.

"The procession through the village and beautiful Demesne, with preceptories carrying aloft colourful banners portraying biblical scenes, is an amazing spectacle.”

These photos show some of the colour and spectacle of the day.

1 . Scarva 2025 Enjoying the day at Scarva are Ian Maxwell, Keith McAree and John Mullagan from Roughan Silver Band, Tyrone. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2 . Scarva 2025 Stepping out in Scarva. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3 . Scarva 2025 Taking part in the Royal Black Institution parade in Scarva. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye