Scarva: 76 of the very best pictures as tens of thousands enjoy Royal Black Institution's day of colour and spectacle
Scarva was packed for the traditional July 13 celebrations with fine weather adding to the enjoyment of the day.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
Tends of thousands of visitors flocked to the Co Down village from far and wide to watch 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands taking part in a huge procession.
The annual sham fight – organised by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 – gave the day at Scarva its usual unique atmosphere.
John Adair and Colin Cairns took on their customary roles of monarchs William and James, accompanied by performers in period costume portraying troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.
