Charlotte Murtagh (6) and her Auntie Charley from Tandragee pictured at Scarva on the 13th. TH310.

Scarva: 76 of the very best pictures as tens of thousands enjoy Royal Black Institution's day of colour and spectacle

Scarva was packed for the traditional July 13 celebrations with fine weather adding to the enjoyment of the day.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST

Tends of thousands of visitors flocked to the Co Down village from far and wide to watch 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands taking part in a huge procession.

The annual sham fight – organised by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 – gave the day at Scarva its usual unique atmosphere.

John Adair and Colin Cairns took on their customary roles of monarchs William and James, accompanied by performers in period costume portraying troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.

This young member of The Pride Of The Hill Band, Rathfriland looking the part with his mini sized bass drum. TH327.

1. Scarva 2023

This young member of The Pride Of The Hill Band, Rathfriland looking the part with his mini sized bass drum. TH327. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sir Knights on Parade at Scarva on Thursday. TH316.

2. Scarva 2023

Sir Knights on Parade at Scarva on Thursday. TH316. Photo: Tony Hendron

RBP Knights on parade at Scarva on Thursday. TH328.

3. Scarva 2023

RBP Knights on parade at Scarva on Thursday. TH328. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying a sunny day out at the 13th in Scarva were Myles Coulter and Jessie Trimble from Portadown. TH329.

4. Scarva 2023

Enjoying a sunny day out at the 13th in Scarva were Myles Coulter and Jessie Trimble from Portadown. TH329. Photo: Tony Hendron

