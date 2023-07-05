Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to converge on Scarva on Thursday, July 13 for the annual Sham Fight, a major event in the Northern Ireland parading calendar.

The traditional celebrations in the Co Down village will see a parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands.

The mock battle between rival monarchs William and James and the large-scale procession through Scarva – organised by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 – is firmly established as a unique cultural festival.

Rev William Anderson, the Sovereign Grand Master, said “The procession and Sham Fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar. It is a wonderful family occasion.

The Sham Fight between King William and King James and the large-scale procession through Scarva - hosted by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 - is firmly established as a unique cultural event in Northern Ireland. Picture credit: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

"As a Christian-based organisation, the service of public worship is extremely important to our members. The parade to the field, with preceptories carrying their colourful banners portraying biblical scenes, is a unique spectacle of music and pageantry.”

Rev Anderson praised the organising committee – members of Scarva’s RBP 1000 – “for their dedication, commitment and professionalism in maintaining the only re-enactment of its kind on these islands”.

The behind-the-scenes work has been ongoing for many months, but it’s a labour of love for the Sham Fight organisers.

Sandy Heak, who chairs the committee, says their aim is “to plan an amazing event”.

The Sham Fight in Scarva in 2022. Picture credit: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

John Adair and Colin Cairns will take on their customary roles of monarchs William and James, accompanied by performers in period costume portraying troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.

John has been playing ‘King Billy’ for around 30 years and does not believe there will be any change in his fortune during this encounter.

"When the dust settles over the battlefield, there will be only one winner,” he laughs. “The Scarva preceptory is very proud to maintain the tradition of the Sham fight.”

As the Williamites, in red and white, and the Jacobite group, in green and white, come face to face, a mighty roar will go up ahead of the mock battle. The demesne will echo to the sound of blank shots from musket fire and the clash of swords as the entertaining spectacle plays out.

The annual parade and Sham Fight in Scarva attracts tens of thousands of people from all over Northern Ireland and beyond. Picture credit: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

The Sham Fight will take place after the parade comprising of Royal Black preceptories from Portadown, Markethill, Tandragee, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore) andfeaturing a variety of bands.

The mile-long procession will stream through the village’s main street to Scarvagh House, passing the centuries-old oak and chestnut trees in the demesne. Legend has it that King William tied his horse to one of the Spanish chestnut trees as he spent the night encamped at Scarva in June 1690 before moving on to the Boyne.

The procession will leave the assembly field on the Gilford Road at 11.15am and make its way to the demesne.

The Sham Fight is due to start at 1.30pm, with the religious service scheduled for 2pm.

Gathered for the parade and Sham Fight in Scarva in 2022. Picture credit: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

Platform proceedings will include an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.