School bus carrying 11 people ended up in ditch after Larne collision

The collision between a silver Volkswagen Passat and a yellow school bus happened at the junction of Upper Carneal Road and Ballywillan Road at around 3.15pm.
Police say as a result of the collision, the school bus, carrying nine children and two adults, ended up in a ditch.
One of the children received treatment at the scene from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and an adult passenger required hospital treatment.
PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision who may have dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1252 24/06/2022.”