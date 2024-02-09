Dalriada School has paid tribute to headmaster Tom Skelton. Credit NI World

The school posted: “It is with profound regret and sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed Headmaster, colleague and friend Mr Tom Skelton. Our thoughts and prayers are now with his family. Mr Skelton was loved by so many in our school community and this will be a challenging time for our staff, pupils and families.”

Brian Dillon, Chairman of the Board of Governors, commented: “Throughout his 16 years as Head of Dalriada School, Tom Skelton worked closely with Governors, Staff and Parents to provide an excellent education for all pupils.

"Tom, with his energetic enthusiasm, approachable attitude and sense of humour provided outstanding leadership creating a great staff team. He adopted a “hands on approach” putting the pupils first and with a love of education continued weekly teaching throughout his Headship. He will be very sadly missed by the Dalriada community and by the many organisations he was involved with outside school.”

Dr Ian Walker and Ms Louise Crawford, Deputy Heads of the school, commented that “he lived and breathed Dalriada. He had a pride in the school, always putting the staff and pupils at the centre of everything he did. He was head of our school family, and his humour and unwavering encouragement will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.