Schools to get exclusive access to Ballycastle Shared Education Campus site during Open Doors Week

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST
Schools are getting the opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the new Ballycastle Shared Education Campus.

For the first time in Northern Ireland, the construction industry will open its doors for a week of workplace tours and interactive sessions designed to inspire the next generation and encourage young people to pursue careers in the sector.

Most Popular

Open Doors Week runs from March 18-22 and Heron Bros will provide exclusive access to the new campus to students.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Open Doors”, co-ordinated by Construction Futures NI, is part of Build UK’s nationwide initiative to help schools and colleges showcase careers in construction, at a time when 5,000 new workers are needed by 2028 in Northern Ireland, and 50,000 across the UK.

In the Ballycastle area, a major local project, the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus, developed by Heron Bros, will provide exclusive behind the scenes access to students. CREDIT BOCCplaceholder image
In the Ballycastle area, a major local project, the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus, developed by Heron Bros, will provide exclusive behind the scenes access to students. CREDIT BOCC

Open Doors Week will see schools, colleges, universities, and those considering a career change invited to explore construction sites and offices across Northern Ireland.

Schools and colleges who haven’t yet booked a slot are advised to check the final availability at: www.constructionfuturesni.com/open-doors-live-bookings

Related topics:SchoolsNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice