Schools to get exclusive access to Ballycastle Shared Education Campus site during Open Doors Week
For the first time in Northern Ireland, the construction industry will open its doors for a week of workplace tours and interactive sessions designed to inspire the next generation and encourage young people to pursue careers in the sector.
Open Doors Week runs from March 18-22 and Heron Bros will provide exclusive access to the new campus to students.
“Open Doors”, co-ordinated by Construction Futures NI, is part of Build UK’s nationwide initiative to help schools and colleges showcase careers in construction, at a time when 5,000 new workers are needed by 2028 in Northern Ireland, and 50,000 across the UK.
Open Doors Week will see schools, colleges, universities, and those considering a career change invited to explore construction sites and offices across Northern Ireland.
Schools and colleges who haven’t yet booked a slot are advised to check the final availability at: www.constructionfuturesni.com/open-doors-live-bookings