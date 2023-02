Police have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to locate missing person, Scott McWhirter.

Officers had launched an appeal on social media yesterday (Monday) after the 15-year-old had not been seen since Sunday, February 5 in the Greenisland area of east Antrim.

Providing an update on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page this afternoon (Tuesday), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Scott McWhirter has now been located.

Police had appealed for information in a bid to locate the missing teen.