Sculpture of local natural scientist is unveiled at Arthur Cottage

Elaine Burke of Welig Heritage Crafts expertly crafted the willow sculpture which has been installed in time to mark this year’s NI Science Festival.

The Mayor Cllr McCaughey, who unveiled it, said: “This beautiful willow sculpture, set alongside a mini-orchard of heritage apple varieties, is a taster of the improvements we are working towards for Arthur Cottage as a presidential homestead and as one of our significant heritage assets in the Borough. This sculpture of natural scientist Matilda Knowles is integral to a wider Cultivating Change project being delivered by Council. Our project aims to raise public awareness of traditional food growing skills and the importance of horticulture and bio-diversity in the context of climate change.

“I am pleased that we have such strong interest from our community volunteers, and that both they and young children are getting a chance to learn more about caring for our environment and sustainable food practices through this project. For example, Buick Memorial Primary School pupils are learning about the importance of lichen as an environmental indicator during a Galgorm Woods walk, and our volunteers will be learning about a community fridge initiative at Eden allotments during their best practice study visit, said the Mayor who thanked the project funders NI Museums Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Bann Maine West Community Cluster Group and Craigs Parish Church for supporting the initiatve.

Mayor Cllr William McCaughey with representatives from Bann Maine West Community Cluster Group and Craig Parish Church alongside Welig Heritage Crafts who were commissioned for the project.

To tie in with the installation of the sculpture, Dr Matthew Jebb, Director of the National Botanical Gardens, Dublin will give a fascinating illustrated talk on the work of botanist Matilda Cullen Knowles (1864 -1933) through a free on-line Zoom webinar, hosted by Council, on March 3 from 7pm. To book a place visit: matildaknowles.eventbrite.co.uk