The leader of the SDLP has praised a Kilrea politician who campaigned for years to find the truth about the murder of a German backpacker in Ballycastle in 1988.

Claire Hanna welcomed the announcement on Monday, November 18, of an inquest into the murder of Inga Maria Hauser and described the late SDLP councillor and MLA John Dallat as a “relentless supporter of the Hauser family”.

John's daughter Helena Dallat O'Driscoll was in court for the preliminary hearing on November 18.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Ms Hanna said: “I welcome the announcement of an inquest into the murder of Inga Maria Hauser.

Inga Maria Hauser whose body was found at Ballypatrick forest on 20th April 1988. CREDIT PACEMAKER PRESS

"Her family have fought for many years to try and get the truth about what happened to Inga and to secure justice for her, I dearly hope this inquest will provide them with the answers they seek.

“Listening to them speak about her, its clear the devastating impact her murder had on their family and it’s a pain they continue to live with today.

“My late SDLP colleague John Dallat and his family spent many years highlighting Inga’s case and bringing much needed attention to it.

"John was a relentless supporter of the Hauser family and was determined to do everything possible to help them. I am glad that after many years we are seeing progress.

“There are people out there who know exactly what happened to Inga and who was responsible for this heinous crime. I would urge them to search their conscious, do the right thing and come forward to police so that the Hauser family can have some form of closure.”