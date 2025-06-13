SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has condemned a racially motivated arson attack in Coleraine.

Ms Hunter also expressed concern following public disorder in recent days.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “My thoughts are with the family forced to flee their home with their children in the dead of night. It’s a miracle they were able to escape without injury and I cannot believe that someone would target a family home in this way.

"Those behind this senseless attack do not represent the people of Coleraine who will be appalled that this has taken place in their community.

"I am also shocked and deeply saddened by what we have witnessed in Coleraine and across the North over the last few nights. These disturbances are a chilling reminder of the racist attitudes that are regrettably all too pervasive in our society and must be seriously challenged by the Executive and PSNI.

"My thoughts are also with the child in Ballymena who has been assaulted and her family, but there can be no justification for the wanton destruction that has taken place.

“There are many people in our community who are feeling vulnerable as a result of this disorder. I'm mindful of my constituents who have told me they are terrified by what we have witnessed and afraid for their safety.

"This includes those who have told me they've received racist abuse in the street and those being told to leave work early out of fear for their safety. We also have business owners who are now hundreds to thousands of pounds short as they seek to replace burned and stolen property.

"The incidences of racist abuse, destruction of property and disruption of public services are shameful and an attack on the whole community. I have spoken with the PSNI and urged that more is done to bring those responsible for racism and orchestrating chaos to account,” she concluded.