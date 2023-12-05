A MLA has expressed her concern after over 1,200 animal welfare incidents were reported to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council over the past few years.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has expressed her concern after over 1,200 animal welfare incidents were reported to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council over the past few years. Credit NI World

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request showed that in 2021 there were 383 incidents reported to council, 468 in 2022, with 414 reported this year to date. The information also revealed that 13 dogs has been put down in the area between 2021 and September 2023.

East Derry SDLP MLA Ms Hunter said: “I am extremely concerned with the high number of animal welfare incidents reported in the Causeway Coast and Glens area over the past few years, with over 400 incidents alone in 2022 and in the year to date. This means that there are potentially hundreds of animals suffering or not being cared for in the correct way by their owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While I know that the vast majority of people are responsible pet owners and this is an area full of animal lovers who treat pets as part of the family, the high volume of these incidents shows that there is an issue that needs to be addressed and that people need to be reminded about their responsibilities when owning and caring for an animal, with action taken against repeat offenders to show that we are taking animal welfare seriously.

“The SDLP has previously proposed the creation of an all-island animal cruelty register to prevent abusers from being able to purchase any more animals to keep them from harm. We also need to do more to educate people around taking care of their animals and what to do and who to contact if they are concerned for their welfare or health. I welcome the work of charities Causeway Coast Dog Rescue and Dog Leap Animal Charity for their ongoing efforts supporting vulnerable animals across the constituency.