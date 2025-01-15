Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has secured an Assembly debate to discuss the future of Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

The move comes following concerns over the future of the theatre which is sited on the Coleraine campus of Ulster University, after the Vice-Chancellor told Causeway Coast and Glens Council that he ‘could not give any assurances’ that the university would be able to support the ‘capital infrastructure improvement’ required to keep the Riverside running.

The adjournment debate will take place on January 28.

Ms Hunter said: “This debate will provide us with an important opportunity to highlight the importance of the Riverside Theatre to people in Coleraine and the wider North Coast area. It will also allow us to examine potential solutions to support Ulster University (UU) and safeguard its future for future generations of talented artists.

“I will be calling on the Economy Minister to respond to this debate and outline exactly what discussions have taken place between his department and UU around the theatre and to discuss any funding streams available to help pay for the refurbishments and keep Riverside open. I have also been in contact with Vice Chancellor Paul Bartholomew to raise the situation.

“This is a huge issue locally and I’m glad that it will be getting the attention it deserves in the Assembly. I will continue working with all stakeholders, including UU, the Minister and his department to try and find a solution and ensure we do not lose this vital piece of community infrastructure.”