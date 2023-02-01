SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has warned local people to be vigilant around oil theft.

Mr McGlone was speaking after learning of a number of thefts at homes and community organisations in the Ballinderry area.

He expressed concern that people could be targeted in the wake of the issuing of the £600 energy support vouchers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Assembly members said: “After being contacted by a number of local residents and community organisations who have had their oil stolen in recent days, I am concerned that we could see a spike in premises being targeted following the issuing of the £600 energy support voucher.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has expressed concern at a rise in the number of oil thefts from residents and organisations.

"While these thefts have been reported within the Ballinderry area, it's unlikely those responsible will confine their activities to one community.

“Those behind these thefts will be aware that people across the North are receiving this much needed energy support and many are using it to purchase oil.

"It’s utterly disgraceful that criminals are taking advantage of this situation and stealing this oil which many people are relying on it to heat their homes over the next few months, and at a time when families are really struggling.

“It’s deeply regrettable that it has come to this, but I would urge people, particularly those who have recently topped up their oil tanks, to remain vigilant around potential thefts.

Advertisement

Advertisement