Met on arrival at the Antrim Street location by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, Princess Anne waved to members of the public who braved heavy rain and strong winds to greet her.

The High Sheriff of County Antrim, Mr John Lockett OBE; the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger; Brigadier James Senior Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade, dignitaries and senior ranking uniformed guests from across Northern Ireland were also in attendance.

A special ceremonial event was staged in Carrickfergus Civic Centre by the Sea Cadet Corps, which has almost 400 members in the province, followed by a reception in the Town Hall.

It is understood a parade at Joymount car park had been planned, but the event, featuring over 200 combined Army, Air and Sea Cadets, was transferred inside due to the inclement weather.

As well as addressing the young people, officers and assembled guests, Her Royal Highness, who is the Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, unveiled a plaque and cut a commemorative cake.

The 80th anniversary programme also included sea cadet activities demonstrations, a royal salute and inspection of the parade.

The audience was addressed too by Martin J Coles CBE, CEO of Marine Society & Sea Cadets, and Able Cadet Alexandra Sargent

There was added significance for Carrickfergus members as the TS Warrior team marked 70 years in the town.

The organisation aims to equip members with the essentials of self reliance, personal discipline and teamwork as well as developing seamanship and navigation skills. It has bases in Portrush, Ballymena, Larne, Carrickfergus, Belfast, Bangor, Newtownards, Lisburn and Kilkeel.

