Bathers who are taking to the waters around Causeway Coast and Glens are being warned to be on the look out for weever fish.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fish, which have stinging spines, are to be found on the coastlines all year round but, because the summer season brings more visitors to the area and more bathers into the seas, Causeway Coast and Glens Council has issued a warning to prospective beach users.

These fish spend most of their time on the seabed close to shore, often submerged in the sand, and can deliver an excruciating sting to anyone who stands on one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reduce the risk of being stung, it is generally advised to wear protective footwear such as flip-flops or sea shoes.

RNLI Beach Lifeguard Service operates on many of Council’s beaches during July and August (10am – 6pm daily) and can offer first aid assistance and advice.

What to do if stung?

Use tweezers or the edge of a credit card to carefully remove any spines or fragments from the skin, avoiding rubbing the area.

The affected area should be soaked in the hottest water that can be tolerated (45°C or 113°F) for at least 30 minutes. Some first aid resources suggest using seawater, rather than fresh water, to rinse the wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over-the-counter pain relievers like paracetamol or ibuprofen can help manage the pain.

If the pain is severe, persistent, or if there are signs of infection (redness or swelling), seek medical advice.

RNLI Beach Lifeguard Service operates on many of Council’s beaches during July and August, 10am – 6pm daily, and they can offer first aid assistance and advice.