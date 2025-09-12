Seamus Conlon: Mid Ulster PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for missing man last seen in Dungannon

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Sep 2025, 18:08 BST
Seamus Conlon. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Seamus Conlon. Picture: released by PSNI
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in Dungannon on Friday morning.

Seamus Conlon, who is 41, is described as being of slim build and 6’ 1” in height.

He is believed to be wearing a light blue hoody and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seamus was last seen in the Dunavon Heights area of Dungannon at approximately 10.15am on Friday, September 12.

"If you believe you have seen Seamus or have any information on his whereabouts, we would be grateful if you contact us on 101 quoting reference 758 of 12/09/2025,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We would also encourage the local community to check any ring doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Related topics:PSNICCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice