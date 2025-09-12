Seamus Conlon. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in Dungannon on Friday morning.

Seamus Conlon, who is 41, is described as being of slim build and 6’ 1” in height.

He is believed to be wearing a light blue hoody and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Seamus was last seen in the Dunavon Heights area of Dungannon at approximately 10.15am on Friday, September 12.

"If you believe you have seen Seamus or have any information on his whereabouts, we would be grateful if you contact us on 101 quoting reference 758 of 12/09/2025,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We would also encourage the local community to check any ring doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage.”