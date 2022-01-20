Seamus Heaney HomePlace and other venues could support Mid Ulster authors

The issue was raised during a discussion of the council’s decision to purchase Seamus Heaney poetry books for resale at a meeting of its development committee.

A report on the matter notes that poetry books are a very popular purchase for visitors to Seamus Heaney HomePlace and explains a 35 per cent discount has been negotiated with the wholesale company Grantham Book Services for purchase of the books from January 2022 – December 2024.

Proposing the recommendation to approve this direct award contract, UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson asked how others might sell their goods at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace and other council venues.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy Picture: Google

His party’s group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy said it was important local people are supported in their endeavours by their local authority.

“I’m a retailer and I would get local people coming in looking to sell their own books and I’m wondering if they can go to the likes of the Seamus Heaney HomePlace or the other buildings we have and see if they could be sold there,” asked Cllr Cuddy.

“It is important local people get an opportunity from their council. These topics could be important locally. Is it possible they could be allowed to avail of having some sort of agreement and arrangement to sell their books in council properties?”

Seconding the initial proposal by Cllr Wilson, Councillor Frances Burton also said she would support Cllr Cuddy’s idea and described it as a “really good initiative”.

“I would support what Walter is putting forward there,” said Cllr Burton.

“It is a really good initiative. Local people have an interest in their own area and it is a really good way of promoting the local as well.”