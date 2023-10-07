Seamus O'Neill: Northern Ireland family issue urgent appeal to find man 'missing' in Barcelona
A Northern Ireland woman has appealed for help in tracing her brother who is currently ‘missing’ in Spain.
Seamus O'Neill from Coalisland in Co Tyrone travelled to Barcelona alone last Saturday but his family and friends say they haven’t heard from him since Wednesday afternoon.
His anxious family say this is totally out of character for him and he’s no longer contactable by phone or social media.
Mr O’Neill’s sister Shauna McStravick urgently appealed for anyone who can help locate Seamus or has advice for the family.
“We’re very concerned and have contacted police and Interpol.
"If anyone is in the Barcelona area can you please look out for him or if anyone knows what more we can do please let us know. We as a family would appreciate any help or guidance.”