Sean Breen: PSNI seeks help from the public to locate 16-year-old missing from Craigavon

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
Sean Breen. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing teenager Sean Breen who has connections to the Craigavon, Lurgan and Portadown areas.

Sean, who is 16, last made contact with his family in Craigavon on Friday, July 4.

Police said he also has links to Lurgan and Portadown.

Sean was wearing an orange zipped top and navy bottoms when last seen.

Anyone with information on Sean's current whereabouts is asked contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 445 of 05/07/25.

