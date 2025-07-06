Sean Breen. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing teenager Sean Breen who has connections to the Craigavon, Lurgan and Portadown areas.

Sean, who is 16, last made contact with his family in Craigavon on Friday, July 4.

Police said he also has links to Lurgan and Portadown.

Sean was wearing an orange zipped top and navy bottoms when last seen.

Anyone with information on Sean's current whereabouts is asked contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 445 of 05/07/25.