Sean Carr. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued a missing person’s appeal to locate a 17-year-old.

They said they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Sean Carr.

Sean is described as 5ft 6 inches in height, of slim build with dirty fair hair.

He was last seen on English Street, Downpatrick on the Saturday, May 11 at approximately 2.20pm.