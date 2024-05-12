Sean Carr: PSN appeal for help to locate missing 17-year-old
Police have issued a missing person’s appeal to locate a 17-year-old.
They said they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Sean Carr.
Sean is described as 5ft 6 inches in height, of slim build with dirty fair hair.
He was last seen on English Street, Downpatrick on the Saturday, May 11 at approximately 2.20pm.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating Sean is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1993 of 11/05/24.
