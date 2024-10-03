Sean Faulkner: PSNI issue update following appeal to locate missing 35-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 09:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 12:17 GMT
Police have thanked the public for their assistance in locating missing person Sean Faulkner. Picture: PacemakerPolice have thanked the public for their assistance in locating missing person Sean Faulkner. Picture: Pacemaker
Antrim and Newtownabbey police have thanked the public for their assistance in locating a missing man.

They had asked anyone who had information about the whereabouts of 35-year-old Sean Faulkner to get in touch with them.

In an update to their original appeal, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Sean Faulkner has been located safe and well. Thanks for your assistance in locating him.”

