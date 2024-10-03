Sean Faulkner: PSNI issue update following appeal to locate missing 35-year-old
Antrim and Newtownabbey police have thanked the public for their assistance in locating a missing man.
They had asked anyone who had information about the whereabouts of 35-year-old Sean Faulkner to get in touch with them.
In an update to their original appeal, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Sean Faulkner has been located safe and well. Thanks for your assistance in locating him.”
