Police have thanked the public for their assistance in locating missing person Sean Faulkner. Picture: Pacemaker

Antrim and Newtownabbey police have thanked the public for their assistance in locating a missing man.

They had asked anyone who had information about the whereabouts of 35-year-old Sean Faulkner to get in touch with them.

In an update to their original appeal, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Sean Faulkner has been located safe and well. Thanks for your assistance in locating him.”