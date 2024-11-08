A truck and tractor run in memory of a young Ballycastle man is set to raise funds for three different charities.

The Sean McAlonan Memorial Truck and Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, November 24, with the convoy leaving McAlonan’s Yard, Hillside Road, Ballycastle, at 1.30pm.

The route will take the vehicles from Ballycastle to Armoy, returning to Ballycastle and all donations will go towards Marie Curie Cancer Care, Moyle Community First Responders and Community Rescue Service.

Donations can be made on the day.