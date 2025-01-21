Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed a man has died after a road traffic collision in Omagh last month.

He was 56-year-old Sean McGaughey from the Omagh area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday, 22nd December of a collision involving a car and van in the Drumnakilly Road area.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision (archive image). Photo: Pacemaker

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Very sadly Mr McGaughey, who was the driver of the van, later died in hospital from his injuries.

"An investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1390 22/12/24.