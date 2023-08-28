Register
Sean Megaw: convicted prisoner unlawfully at large after attending funeral

A prisoner is unlawfully at large after failing to return to jail after attending a funeral on Saturday, the PSNI has said.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2023, 07:16 BST

Sean Megaw, aged 35, was sentenced for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent earlier this year.

He was on compassionate release from 10am on Saturday, August 26 to attend a funeral and due to return at 3pm, but failed to so do.

He is described as around 5' 7" tall, of medium build with dirty fair hair and brown eyes. He has a cross tattoo on the left hand side of his face and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured suit.

Police are working to locate 35-year-old Sean Megaw, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: released by PSNI.Police are working to locate 35-year-old Sean Megaw, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: released by PSNI.
Police believe he has links to the greater Belfast area.

A PSNI spokesperson appealed to anyone who has seen Sean Megaw, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”

