Register
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Sean Megaw: convicted prisoner unlawfully at large after attending funeral is arrested

A prisoner who was unlawfully at large after failing to return to jail has been arrested, the PSNI has confirmed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2023, 07:16 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:41 BST

Sean Megaw, aged 35, was sentenced for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent earlier this year.

He was on compassionate release from jail to attend a funeral on Saturday, August 26 but failed to return to jail.

Police issued an appeal late on Sunday night in a bid to locate the prisoner, asking anyone who had seen him, or who knew of his whereabouts, to get in touch.

They now have confirmed that Megaw had been arrested at an address in Belfast and is in police detention.

Related topics:PSNIPolice