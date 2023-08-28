Sean Megaw: convicted prisoner unlawfully at large after attending funeral is arrested

A prisoner who was unlawfully at large after failing to return to jail has been arrested, the PSNI has confirmed.

Sean Megaw, aged 35, was sentenced for attempted grievous bodily harm with intent earlier this year.

He was on compassionate release from jail to attend a funeral on Saturday, August 26 but failed to return to jail.

Police issued an appeal late on Sunday night in a bid to locate the prisoner, asking anyone who had seen him, or who knew of his whereabouts, to get in touch.