Tributes have been paid to former long-serving Carrickfergus councillor and East Antrim MLA Sean Neeson who has passed away.

Alliance leader Naomi Long led tributes to Mr Neeson, who had been a teacher at St Comgall’s College in Larne before entering the world of politics, describing him as “a dedicated public servant”.

Mr Neeson served as leader of Alliance between 1998 and 2001, continuing as MLA until 2011. He was first elected to the then Carrickfergus Borough Council in 1977, later serving as Mayor.

"My thoughts and prayers today are with Sean's family and friends,” said Mrs Long.

Sean Neeson gets a standing ovation from the party faithful after his first keynote speach as leader at the Alliance party's annual conference in 1999. Picture: Stephen Wilson / Pacemaker

"But today, Alliance has also lost a part of our history. Sean showed leadership at a time when the party needed it, and we will always be grateful to him for that.

"Known for getting things done, Sean was a dedicated public servant who delivered for everyone in Carrickfergus as a councillor and then the wider East Antrim area when he became an MLA, a role he was delighted to take on.

"In later years, Sean's passion for Alliance and Northern Ireland as a whole continued, and I was delighted he was well enough to join us at conference just last year."

Further tributes to Mr Neeson came from across the political spectrum.

DUP East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said he was “very sad” to hear of Mr Neeson’s passing.

"Sean was the main Alliance representative when I first stood in East Antrim 25 years ago. Whilst we disagreed on most issues, nevertheless, we were always able to treat each other as friends. Indeed, we worked together on a number of issues over the years and even after Sean dropped out of politics we still had a good old political discussion when we met at civic events.

"I pass on my condolences to his wife Carol at this difficult time as she has to deal with the loss of her husband.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said Mr Neeson “gave so much of his life to public and community service”.

"He was a passionate advocate for Carrickfergus and East Antrim and a well-respected voice in local and regional politics over many decades.

"I had the privilege of serving alongside him on Carrickfergus Borough Council between 2011 and 2014 and always valued his experience, integrity and commitment to the people he represented.”

Outside of politics, Mr Neeson was a renowned enthusiast on maritime heritage.