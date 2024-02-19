Sean O'Hare: PSNI appeal to public to help find missing man who may be in the Portadown or Craigavon areas
Police have issued an appeal for information on Sean O’Hare who has gone missing and may be in the Portadown or Craigavon areas.
Posting on social media a PSNI spokesperson in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Sean OHare is wearing checkered navy/brown pj's and a navy jumper. He is 5'10 and the picture is attached.
"If you see this male could you please phone police on 101 quoting reference number 1294. Many thanks," said the PSNI spokesperson.There are no further details.