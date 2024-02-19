Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on social media a PSNI spokesperson in Armagh , Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Sean OHare is wearing checkered navy/brown pj's and a navy jumper. He is 5'10 and the picture is attached.

"If you see this male could you please phone police on 101 quoting reference number 1294. Many thanks," said the PSNI spokesperson.There are no further details.